31,467 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is -666.59%.

UNIT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

