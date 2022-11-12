Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:WEC opened at $93.15 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

