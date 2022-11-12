Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNOF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of HZNOF stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $7.25.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

