CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$134.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CGI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

