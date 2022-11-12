CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$134.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GIB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.05.
CGI Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of GIB stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. CGI has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59.
Institutional Trading of CGI
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGI (GIB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.