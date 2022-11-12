NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NIO Stock Up 11.8 %

NYSE NIO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 557.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

