Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to C$12.50

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $13.25 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of SAND stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 16.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 366,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

