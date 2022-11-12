Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BIRDF stock opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $8.51.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

