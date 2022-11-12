Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $225.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $77.35 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

