Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target to C$1.00

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Flow Beverage Stock Performance
FLWBF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Flow Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.71.
Flow Beverage Company Profile
