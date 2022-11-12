Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target to C$1.00

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Flow Beverage Stock Performance

FLWBF stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.39. Flow Beverage has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Flow Beverage Company Profile

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

