Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCI. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Shares of RCI opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. FMR LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rogers Communications by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,583,000 after buying an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,368,000 after buying an additional 1,055,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,826,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,325,000 after buying an additional 798,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,025,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 794,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

