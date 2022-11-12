IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in IAMGOLD by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 430,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

