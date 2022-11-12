IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$2.50

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $1.65 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $3.77.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
