Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$36.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

KEYUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Keyera Stock Up 2.5 %

KEYUF stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Keyera has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average of $23.75.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

