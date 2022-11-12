Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Raised to C$227.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$220.00 to C$227.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Boyd Group Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF opened at $158.75 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $172.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.00.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

