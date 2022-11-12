National Bank Financial Lowers ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

ECNCF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

