Royal Bank of Canada Lowers ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target to C$5.00

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ECN Capital Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. ECN Capital has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $9.65.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

