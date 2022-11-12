Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) PT Lowered to C$50.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.50 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CDPYF opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $47.86.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

