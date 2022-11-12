SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target Cut to C$23.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSRM. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.
NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $24.58.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.
