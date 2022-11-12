KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

