Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSMN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMN opened at $25.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.