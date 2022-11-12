Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

