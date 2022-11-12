Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 21,833 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,833 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $144,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,584.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

On Tuesday, November 8th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,967 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 1,275 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $8,402.25.

On Monday, October 31st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 500 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $3,295.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.