Jeffrey Richart Geygan Acquires 21,833 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 21,833 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $144,971.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 586,835 shares in the company, valued at $3,896,584.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jeffrey Richart Geygan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,967 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $39,859.56.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 1,275 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $8,402.25.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 500 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $3,295.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 10,000 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.73 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.