Brian N. Hansen Acquires 50,125 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,125 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $137,342.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,442.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Franklin Street Properties

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 15.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 39.6% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,547,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after buying an additional 1,006,495 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Featured Articles

