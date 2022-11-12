Richard D. Campbell Sells 4,300 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $131,021.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,086,159.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $525.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on South Plains Financial to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

