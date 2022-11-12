Peter Wu Sells 2,905 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $205.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

