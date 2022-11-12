Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Purchases $130,850.00 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Boot Barn Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $64.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boot Barn to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

