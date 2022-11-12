LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $108,763.20 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $113,143.94.

On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36.

On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06.

On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.

Shares of LFST opened at $6.15 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

