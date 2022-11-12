LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $108,763.20 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $108,763.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,967,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,969,535.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 31st, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $113,143.94.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $120,999.06.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $112,539.70.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $106,044.12.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $120,926.52.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $6.15 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

