Octavio Espinoza Sells 1,696 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.33. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

