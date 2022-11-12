Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) EVP Sells $123,737.55 in Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vernon Irvin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $111,761.46.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

