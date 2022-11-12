Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Director Sells $112,925.00 in Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $112,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,495.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Selig Zises sold 4,200 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $158,676.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Selig Zises sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $116,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Selig Zises sold 1,540 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $60,183.20.

Esquire Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Esquire Financial stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $352.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Esquire Financial to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Esquire Financial in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Esquire Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

