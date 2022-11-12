Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 13,109 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $104,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AlloVir Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of ALVR opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $792.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.64. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,059,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 66.2% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,891,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 753,100 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the first quarter worth about $9,724,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 7.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AlloVir by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AlloVir

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AlloVir from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

