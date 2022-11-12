RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Buys $114,012.80 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 6,560 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $114,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,234,158 shares in the company, valued at $38,829,666.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.