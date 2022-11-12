Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Insider Sells $115,893.25 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Appian Stock Up 0.6 %

APPN stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.63. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $117.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at $110,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Appian by 102.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Appian by 5.7% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Appian by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

