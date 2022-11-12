James C. Holly Sells 5,000 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.48. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $28.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

