The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal Buys 20,000 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Segal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $106,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,206,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,419,594.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $19.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

