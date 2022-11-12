Joseph E. Reece Acquires 5,000 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.
NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.
