Joseph E. Reece Acquires 5,000 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Stock

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 283.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of NCR by 8.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 59.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NCR by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NCR. StockNews.com began coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

