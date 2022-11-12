David Maclennan Acquires 800 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ecolab Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $155.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.34. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ecolab Company Profile

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

