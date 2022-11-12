Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.
Biomea Fusion Trading Down 6.2 %
Shares of Biomea Fusion stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $232.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -1.54.
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
