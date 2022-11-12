Wedbush Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NCMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National CineMedia in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NCMI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $4,065,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 9.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 19.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 229,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

