Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clarus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

Clarus Stock Up 5.0 %

CLAR stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $351.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, COO Aaron Kuehne bought 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aaron Kuehne acquired 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $49,963.32. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 95,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,978.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clarus by 3,616.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 607,915 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Clarus by 34.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,421,000 after acquiring an additional 237,357 shares in the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in Clarus during the third quarter worth $2,694,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Clarus during the second quarter worth $3,754,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Clarus by 1,798.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 177,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

