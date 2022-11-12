Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Argonaut Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. Argonaut Gold has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.23.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

