Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Truist Financial

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNOW. Raymond James upped their target price on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.68.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 9.7 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 0.86. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Snowflake by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.