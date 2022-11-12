Craig Hallum Lowers Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $40.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDC. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradata from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.89.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. Teradata has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $52.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $223,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradata by 41.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at $2,095,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

