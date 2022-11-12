Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Update

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $136.01.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,356,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,092,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
