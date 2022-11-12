Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Short Interest Update

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.03 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $6,356,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $4,092,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

