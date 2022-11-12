Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 112,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

WNEB stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $9.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

