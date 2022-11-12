Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Short Interest Update

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the third quarter worth $863,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the second quarter worth $434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

MLVF opened at $14.41 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.26 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

(Get Rating)

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.