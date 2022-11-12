Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.54.

Pyxis Tankers Dividend Announcement

About Pyxis Tankers

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.45%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

