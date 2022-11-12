Short Interest in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA) Drops By 21.6%

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 15th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Coliseum Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MITA opened at $9.94 on Friday. Coliseum Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coliseum Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MITA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coliseum Acquisition

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

