Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Short Interest Down 21.4% in October

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
About Sotherly Hotels
