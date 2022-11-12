Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 269,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $22.08 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -227.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.