Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,300 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 15th total of 976,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Troika Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 16.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Troika Media Group alerts:

Troika Media Group Price Performance

TRKA stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group ( NASDAQ:TRKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter. Troika Media Group had a negative return on equity of 219.10% and a negative net margin of 33.24%.

(Get Rating)

Troika Media Group, Inc, a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.